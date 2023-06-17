Guwahati: Wall collapse due to incessant rain kills man in Dhirenpara

Guwahati, June 17: One person died after a guard wall collapsed following incessant rain in Sonali Path of Dhirenpara locality in Guwahati.

At first, it was claimed that a person was buried beneath the debris. Soon after local police and a group of SDRF personnel arrived on the scene and initiated a rescue operation.

The rescue team discovered the person dead after clearing the area of debris. The deceased has been identified as Mukhtar Ali.

As per sources, the landside was triggered by incessant rain since last few days. The guard wall collapsed on a factory and the deceased person was a sweet seller.