Guwahati to host 3rd edition of ‘India-Japan Education Conclave’ on September 28

Guwahati, Sept 7: The third edition of the “India-Japan Education Conclave” is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on September 28, marking a significant milestone in the deepening Indo-Japan relations.

The event will be hosted at Cotton University, and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, on Saturday, extended an invitation to educators, researchers, students, and stakeholders to participate.

Minister Pegu announced the conclave via social media, saying, “I invite all educators, researchers, students, and stakeholders for the ‘India-Japan Education Conclave on 28th September 2024, at Cotton University, Guwahati!”

This announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met a delegation from various Japanese universities on the sidelines of the signing of a Memorandum of Association (MoA) between IIT Guwahati and Airbus.

“…We are keen to begin a robust exchange programme between universities in Assam and Japan. I have invited them to have a detailed interaction with our team,” the Chief Minister had informed via social media.

The upcoming conclave is viewed as a strategic move to enhance the already thriving relationship between Assam, the Northeast and Japan.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Sarma met Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, highlighting Assam’s commitment to fostering a favourable environment for Japanese investments.

Assam and the broader Northeast have increasingly become focal points in bilateral discussions, driven by India’s Act East Policy (ARP) and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy.

Japan has emerged as a key foreign development partner in the region, leading major projects with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) support.

Ongoing projects in Assam include the Guwahati Water Supply Project, the Guwahati Sewage Project, the construction of a vocational training centre for women in Kamrup, and the North East Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project, to name a few.

The upcoming conclave is expected to further strengthen collaboration in education, research, and development between India and Japan, highlighting the strategic importance of the Northeast in Indo-Japan relations.