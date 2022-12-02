Guwahati to get its first gateway ghat terminal by December 2024

Guwahati, Dec 2: In a bid to increase the development of waterways of the region and use it as a mode of transport for both people and goods, the Inland Water Transportation Department has announced the construction of the Guwahati Gateway Ghat Terminal.

The city is going to get the first modern and state-of-the-art ferry terminal in the region by the end of 2024, said the Director of the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam.

This project will be undertaken on the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati and the funding will be done by the World Bank.

According to reports, this project will incur a total cost of Rs 304 Cr and come up in the Fancy Bazar area of the city, opposite the existing multilevel parking project of the GMDA. It is also said to have an all-weather working capacity meaning travellers will be able to catch ferries to multiple locations from this point.



It is important to note that all ferry services are usually stopped during the peak monsoons in the state. Temporary stops are issued in case of stormy or windy conditions as well.



"The terminal will be equipped with all modern facilities. It will not only be a safe mode of transport for passengers, but will also eliminate the need to shift the ferries to safer places/ghats during monsoon. We usually shift the ferries to safer ghats when the water level rises," said Partha Pegu, the Director of the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam. He also added that the project will also have the necessary amenities to suit the needs of the passengers.



Once successfully implemented, this project will mark a new era of communication and transportation in the region. Time taken to travel between several commercial points of the State will be reduced drastically and the prices will also come down as waterways are usually cheaper compared to conventional methods.