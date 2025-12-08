Guwahati to emerge as new global concert hub, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 8: Guwahati, alongside Shillong, is set to evolve into a major platform for global artists, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, highlighting how international concerts are becoming a new driver of economic activity in Assam.

Citing the Post Malone show in Guwahati, Sarma noted that visitors from the US and UK have arrived for the event, filling hotels to capacity and significantly boosting the local economy — all without any financial assistance from the state government.

Addressing the media after the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award Scheme scooter distribution ceremony at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, he said, “There are people pouring in from the US and UK to watch his performance. Hotels are 100 percent filled. It helps the economy, and the Assam government has not financially supported organising Malone’s concert. What was earlier an advantage for Shillong, will now also be for Guwahati.”

Calling it a landmark moment for the state, Sarma added, “This is a rare occasion. He is an artist whose influence is across the globe and is ranked 4th or 5th among International musicians. Two days ago, I watched his Abu Dhabi show on YouTube — it was amazing.”

He stressed that Assam has never hosted a global artist of this scale before. “This is a unique occasion, and I welcome him to the land of Assam. I hope everything passes off peacefully,” he said.

Responding to criticism surrounding the event, the chief minister remarked, “Those who are protesting his visit — tomorrow, people in another country will also protest when watching Papon as well.”

Looking ahead, Sarma expressed interest in bringing more internationally acclaimed performers to the state. “I wish to invite Shakira to Guwahati next year or the year after. Such personalities must also be taken to Dibrugarh and Silchar,” he said.

With rising international interest, major concerts, and expanding infrastructure, Assam is steadily positioning itself as a vibrant cultural hub in the Northeast.