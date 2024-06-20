Guwahati: Students raise concerns over UG Admissions Merit List delay 

Guwahati, June 20: Students from Cotton University and B. Borooah College have strongly voiced their concerns over the delayed announcement of the undergraduate (UG) admissions merit list via the Samarth portal, causing widespread frustration among prospective students.

According to students, originally scheduled for release on Wednesday, the merit list was delayed without any official notice or explanation, leaving students uncertain.

“The delay, after several postponements, has left aspiring students from across the state frustrated and anxious about their academic futures. Many had eagerly awaited the publication of the merit list. However, no official notice or explanation has been provided regarding the delay,” students from Cotton University stated.

Students at B. Borooah criticised the Education Department's handling of the new admission process. “Since the Assam Education Department said that the admission process for the UG first semester will be conducted through the Samarth portal this year, we were of the view that the students will benefit from this new process. But what we have observed is a completely different picture,” said a student.

The merit list, initially expected on June 19, was not published, according to the students. “The merit list was published on June 20. If the merit list is published at 9 a.m. and admission starts at 10 a.m., how will students from Upper Assam come and take admission here in Lower Assam? How is a student from Dibrugarh expected to come and take admission here in Guwahati?” the student questioned.

The students also expressed dismay over the recent cancellation of the UGC-NET due to compromised integrity. They also highlighted the discrepancies in exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). “We have seen several anomalies in exams conducted by the NTA, for instance NEET, and now UGC NET. Unfortunately, discrepancies are now being observed in UG first semester exams as well,” students remarked.

The students further criticised the state government’s lack of communication and transparency, highlighting the need for better management and dissemination of information among students. “Earlier things were easy, but now they talk about Digital India, Samarth portal, and this is the condition of the education system in Assam and India,” the students lamented.