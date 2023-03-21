Guwahati: Students Federation of India continue hunger strike against SEBA

Guwahati, March 21: In accordance to the leak of High School leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) question paper, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) sat on a hunger strike against the Board of Secondary Education Assam SEBA.

As per sources, the organisation has been on a hunger strike since March 20. They are still on hunger strike demanding the resignation of SEBA’s chairman, Secretary as well as Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. They further demanded a probe into the entire incident by a retired judge.

The federation also demanded suspension of Dhalpur Police station in-charge for ridiculing protesting students. The hunger strike will continue till the organisation is convinced of all the demands.