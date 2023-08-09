Guwahati: State power employees protest over privatisation of electricity sector

Guwahati, Aug 9: Employees of electricity board from all over Assam today participated in a protest held in front of Bijulee Bhawan, Guwahati.

The protest is being held against the privatisation of the electricity sector. Among others the protestors also demanded the safety of electricity employees and to repeal the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022.

The protest was held under the aegis of Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees Engineers and Pensioners.