Guwahati, Sribhumi report two police encounters in past 24 hrs amidst SC scrutiny

Guwahati, Jan 11: Amid the Supreme Court's concerns over the rising number of police encounters in Assam, two separate incidents have surfaced within the past 24 hours in Guwahati and Sribhumi.

In Guwahati, an encounter occurred in the Bhangagarh area after a suspect, identified as Ajul Haque, allegedly attempted to escape police custody.

Haque, accused of stabbing a woman in Bhetapara on Friday evening, was apprehended by the public and handed over to Hatigaon police.

While being transported back to the police station after medical treatment, Haque asked to stop the vehicle under the pretext of relieving himself. He then pushed a police constable and tried to flee. Despite warnings, police fired at him, injuring his leg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Guwahati East, Mrinal Deka confirmed the details, saying, "The firing occurred in Bhangagarh hills when the accused tried to escape during transit. The police fired three rounds, hitting him in the right leg.”

In a separate incident, Sribhumi police arrested a suspect at Karimganj Railway Station on Friday for allegedly aiding the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

The alleged tout, Dilwar Hussein, reportedly confessed to facilitating the entry of over 70 individuals through a porous canal route in a bordering district.

Sribhumi SP PP Das said, "During interrogation, we found Bangladeshi contacts on his phone. He admitted to working as a tout, helping illegal entries."

While being questioned further, Hussein attempted to escape, prompting police to shoot him in the leg. He is currently receiving treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

These encounters come against the backdrop of a Supreme Court inquiry into the increasing number of police shootings in the state.

In October 2024, a bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had termed the issue "very serious" and indicated its intention to form a commission to investigate the rising cases.