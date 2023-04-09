Guwahati: Speeding train kills man in Azara

Guwahati, April 9: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly found dead after being hit by a speeding train in Guwahati’s Azara area on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when the deceased was trying to cross the railway track at the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway line in Bongara.

The Palashbari police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem. However, the identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

Police has initiated an investigation regarding the incident suspecting that the person may have been a local.

Earlier on April 5, a couple was killed by a speeding train in Lakhimpur’s Banderdewa area. Reportedly, the duo was trying to cross the Railway Bridge at the Gabhoru Tunijan Rail Crossing at Laluk on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Chandrkanta Saikia (45) and Suwala Saikia (38) who were wage workers residing in Gabhoru Tunijan area.