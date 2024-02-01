86 years of service to the nation
Guwahati set to phase out diesel buses, embrace electric and CNG buses

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Feb 1: In a bold move towards environmental sustainability, plans have been unveiled to eliminate diesel-run buses from the streets of Guwahati. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new flyover in the city.

It has been also informed that the government plans to eliminate diesel-run buses in Guwahati by 2025-26.

Meanwhile, in an effort to reduce carbon emissions and combat air pollution, only electric and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses will be permitted to operate in Guwahati.


