Guwahati Rozgar Mela sees 210 recruits appointed; Sonowal calls for sincere service

Guwahati, Oct 25: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday urged newly appointed government employees to dedicate themselves to public service with sincerity, enthusiasm, and a spirit of nation-building.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela held in Guwahati, Sonowal congratulated 210 new recruits who received appointment letters and reminded them that government service was not merely a career, but a sacred duty towards the nation.

“Your appointment letters are not just job offers – they are symbols of capability, trust, and responsibility,” Sonowal said. “From today, you embark on a journey of national service. Prepare yourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually to serve with full commitment and enthusiasm. Let each of you become a true karma veer, dedicated to the ideals of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.” This was stated in a press release.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047, Sonowal said every recruit must contribute to the building of a self-reliant and progressive India. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining good health and a disciplined mind through Yoga, calling it essential to stay “energetic and ready to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.”

The event in Guwahati coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s virtual address to the Rozgar Mela, where appointment letters were distributed to more than 51,000 youth across the country.

Congratulating the appointees, the Prime Minister said the jobs offered were “not merely government posts but opportunities to actively contribute to nation-building.” He remarked, “When youth succeed, the nation succeeds.”

Modi informed that over 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas so far. He said the government’s efforts to boost employment extend beyond government jobs, citing the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, which aims to generate 3.5 crore jobs, along with initiatives such as the Skill India Mission and the National Career Service Portal, which has already listed more than seven crore vacancies.

Announcing the launch of the ‘Pratibha Setu Portal,’ the Prime Minister said it would provide new opportunities to UPSC candidates who reached the final stage but were not selected, ensuring their talent contributes to nation-building.

Referring to the GST Bachat Utsav, Modi said the initiative has boosted demand, production, and employment across sectors. “When goods become cheaper, demand rises, production grows, and new jobs are created. The GST Bachat Utsav has become an Employment Festival,” he said, adding that record Diwali sales this year reflect a vibrant and expanding economy.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s growing global partnerships, saying recent agreements with the UK, Brazil, Singapore, Korea, and Canada would open new avenues for investment, start-ups, and skilled employment in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and clean energy.

Calling India the “youngest nation in the world,” Modi said the nation’s future depends on the energy and innovation of its youth. He urged the recruits to join the i-GOT Karmayogi Bharat Platform to cultivate continuous learning and good governance practices.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister told the new appointees to uphold the spirit of ‘Nagarik Devo Bhava’ – serving citizens with devotion, discipline, and integrity.











