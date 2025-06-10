Guwahati touches 37.3°C as rising temperature across Assam triggers discomfort

Guwahati, June 10: Assam is currently grappling with a heatwave-like situation as temperatures soared across the state on Tuesday, causing widespread discomfort and triggering official advisories.

North Lakhimpur emerged as the hottest location on June 10, recording a searing 38°C, followed closely by Dibrugarh (37.7°C), Jorhat (37.6°C), Tezpur (37.5°C), Guwahati (37.3°C), and Silchar (37°C). Even Dhubri, typically more temperate, registered a high of 36.1°C.

The oppressive heat has prompted urgent appeals from health authorities, urging citizens to stay indoors during peak hours, maintain hydration, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The state’s Meteorological Department has issued a notification, prompting swift action from the Assam Education Department.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu authorised all District Commissioners (DCs) to adjust school hours to safeguard students from heat-related health issues.

In line with this directive, the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro announced a revised school schedule for all government, provincialised, and private institutions in the district.

Effective from June 11, Lower Primary schools will operate from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, Middle English schools from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, and High/Higher Secondary schools from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

While temporary, these measures aim to protect students from the sweltering heat, which experts warn could continue in the coming days. Authorities have appealed for public cooperation as Assam navigates this harsh spell of summer.