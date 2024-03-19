Guwahati ranks second in world's most polluted cities: IQAir Report

Guwahati, March 19: A recent report by the Swiss air quality monitoring body, IQAir, has revealed alarming statistics regarding air pollution levels in various cities worldwide. According to the ‘World Air Quality Report 2023’, Guwahati has been ranked as the second most polluted city.

The report highlights the significant increase in air pollution levels across multiple Indian cities. Begusarai, in Bihar, was listed as the world’s most polluted city in 2023, with an average annual PM2.5 concentration far exceeding WHO guidelines. Guwahati, Delhi, and Mullanpur in Punjab closely followed in the rankings.

Guwahati saw a doubling of its PM2.5 concentration from 51 to 105.4 micrograms per cubic metre between 2022 and 2023. Similarly, Delhi, known for its ongoing struggle with air pollution, experienced an increase in PM2.5 concentration.

The report also highlights India's overall standing in terms of air quality, placing it as the third most polluted country in 2023, following Bangladesh and Pakistan. This marks a concerning escalation compared to the previous year's rankings.

Data for the report was collected from over 30,000 air quality monitoring stations across various locations worldwide.











