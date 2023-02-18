Guwahati: Prime accused in Ranjit Bora murder case killed in encounter

Guwahati, Feb 18: The prime suspect in the murder case of Ranjit Bora was killed in police encounter on Friday night.

The accused identified as Shah Alam Talukdar was the mastermind of a six member gang who planned and executed the murder of Ranjit Bora in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on November 21, 2022.

Following an investigation the gang of six were arrested. Talukdar was arrested from Satgaon on February 5.

Earlier, he also attempted to die by suicide on February 10, later he escaped from police custody on the night of February 17 following which he was killed in an encounter in Sonapur.

As per sources, 37-year-old Talukdar incurred bullet wounds on his chest.

Meanwhile, Bora’s wife while expressing her views said that justice has been delivered and she also thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and law enforcement officials for taking swift action against the perpetrators.