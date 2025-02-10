Guwahati Police register case against popular influencers; Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

Guwahati, Feb. 10: The Guwahati Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several high-profile YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahbadia of BeerBiceps fame, for allegedly promoting obscenity online, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Monday evening.

The case, filed under Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025, is being investigated by the Guwahati Crime Branch, the Chief Minister informed.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Additionally, provisions of the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 have also been invoked.

Allahbadia, one of India’s most popular digital influencers, along with four others, found himself at the centre of the storm following a controversial remark on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

The controversy has now taken a political turn, with opposition leaders targeting the ruling government over its association with digital creators.

Jorhat Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had personally honoured Allahbadia with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ award at the National Creators Award 2024 in March.

Gogoi questioned the PM’s discretion in endorsing influencers, urging him to be “more discerning” about the figures he promotes.

Facing intense backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology video on social media platform X.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he admitted.





Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely

1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani

2. Shri Jaspreet Singh

3. Shri Apoorva Makhija

4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia

5. Shri Samay Raina and others

for promoting obscenity and engaging in… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2025



