Guwahati

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified miscreants in Bharalumukh area of Guwahati on Thursday evening. The bike-borne miscreants reportedly snatched the infant from the mother's lap and fled away.

According to sources, the mother earns by begging alms in Bharalumukh and Kumarpara areas. The woman has been identified as Majirun Bibi who hails from Dhubri district and presently lives in a rented house near Shantipur Masjid. It is reported that the mother was with her two kids when the two miscreants snatched the baby girl out of her lap.

Meanwhile, Bharalumukh police reached the spot to investigate the matter. However, no significant information could be obtained by the police about the vehicle so far from the visuals of the CCTV.

The police launched a probe to nab the culprits related to the incident and took the woman to the police station for further enquiry.

The Assam Tribune


