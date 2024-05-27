Guwahati Police Hosts Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Programme for Women Police Officers

Guwahati, May 27: On the eve of International Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, in collaboration with the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Resource Centre (SMRC), organized an educative program aimed at raising awareness about menstrual hygiene management (MHM) among women police officers.

The objective of celebrating Menstrual Hygiene Day is to break social taboos surrounding menstruation and to raise awareness of the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM).

Woman Police Personnel who have to work on field often face challenges with regards to access MHM facilities. Poor menstural hygiene may result in serious health complications, and therefore it is critical for women Police personnel to have knowledge about safe menstrual hygiene practices. Recurrent health complications may also affect professional efficiency, and can have an adverse impact on the confidence and mental health of women officers.

MHM Expert Swetangana Bhuyan Jha, through an interactive session, provided insights into various MHM practices, while stressing on the need for a conducive professional context wherein woman Police officers are protected from stigma.







