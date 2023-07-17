85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati Police foils two cattle smuggling attempts, 112 cattle heads rescued

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati Police foils two cattle smuggling attempts, 112 cattle heads rescued
Guwahati, July 17: The Guwahati police foiled two separate incidents of cattle smuggling at Khetri and Jorabat on Monday.

The city police from Khetri Police Station and Jorabat Outpost rescued 112 live cattle heads that were being transported in three trucks. During the operation three accused who were in possession of the cattle heads were arrested by the police.

A legal action has also been initiated.


The Assam Tribune


