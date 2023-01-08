Guwahati: Panel discussion on need for free libraries highlighted at Assam Book Fair

Guwahati, Jan 8: As book lovers thronged the ongoing Assam Book Fair at the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Guwahati’s Chandmari, a panel discussion highlighted how lack of access to books deny the right to read.

The discussion which is based on 'Building the free library movement: relationship between Publishers Authors and Free Libraries', underlined the need to create a public library system which will not only cater to the need of book lovers, but will also create an environment that encourages reading.

Everyone in the panel shared that the public library system should be strong and capable enough to cater to the need of book enthusiasts. Moreover, attempt should be made to make libraries accessible to all. The need for a robust public library system which is free, universal and accessible to all was stressed in the discussion. The panellists called on to build a library movement, so that the last mile reader also have access to books ensuring their right to read. “We need to read. Because reading is thinking,” said the panellists.

Amongst the panellists were journalist & writer Ratna Bharali Talukdar, founder of Prerona Puthibhoral Dwijendra Narayan Sharma, and owner of Purbayan Publication Dr. Amrit Kumar Upadhyay

The moderator of the panel discussion was Rituparna, founder of Project Kitape Katha Koi.

The event was organised by The Free Libraries Network, that brings together free libraries from India and South Asia that offer their members free of cost membership and access to reading materials and programs, knowledge resources and information. The discussion was conducted in association with Project Kitape Katha Koi, NEET, Snehjori, and Pothor Puthibhoral Bhogbari.

This event was a part of the efforts of Free Libraries Network's advocacy work on how free community library, publisher, author and general mass can come together and build a free library movement in India.