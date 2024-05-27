Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services suspended due to 'Remal'

Guwahati, May 27: In view of cyclone Remal, the Kamrup District Administration suspended Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry services for two days in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

As per reports, the authorities suspended ferry services for May 27 and 28, 2024.



Furthermore, the authorities also directed all departmental and private boats or vessels operating ferry services to halt any operations during the given period.



Moreover, fishing activities in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have also been prohibited.



It may be mentioned that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall at most places on Sunday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in several parts of north-eastern states.



According to IMD, Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall on May 27 and 28, 2024, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 29, 2024.

