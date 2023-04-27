Guwahati – North Guwahati ferry services suspended

Guwahati, April 27: The Inland Water Transport Department on Thursday has suspended the ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati temporarily amid the rising water level of the River Brahmaputra.

The sudden decision to suspend ferry services has caused a commotion among the passengers on both sides.

As a result of the rising water levels, several ferry ramps submerged.

A month ago, ferry services in Majuli were suspended in light of the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.

As per the reports, the ferry services at Aphalamukh ferry ghat in Majuli were suspended under orders from the water transport department after the water level of the Brahmaputra River increased.