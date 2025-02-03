Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge budget swells by Rs 422 Cr, PWD says escalation normal

Guwahati, Feb. 3: The budget for the much-anticipated Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge has surged by ₹422 crore, pushing the total project cost from the initial ₹2,608 crore to ₹3,030 crore.

The bridge, which is expected to be inaugurated between September and November, has been in the works since its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019.

While the sharp increase in project costs has raised eyebrows, the Public Works Department (PWD) maintains that cost escalations are common in long-term infrastructure projects.

"When a project is carried out over an extended period, costs often rise. Though 90% of the work may be completed, cost escalation is a natural outcome," a PWD source told The Assam Tribune on condition of anonymity.

The official further explained that billing delays and unpredictable site conditions contribute to such financial revisions, a pattern seen in several large-scale civil construction projects.

The bridge is being funded by the New Development Bank (NDB), which is covering 80% of the total cost, with the remaining amount financed by the Government of Assam.

According to the NDB's website, the financing was approved in July 2019, with the project initially set for completion within four years.

Despite cost overruns, the bridge promises several modern features, including:

A bridge health monitoring system for real-time structural analysis.

A dynamic lighting system to enhance visibility and aesthetics.

A vehicular underpass and a passenger underpass for improved connectivity.

A rescue station to assist stranded commuters in case of vehicle breakdowns or emergencies.

Earlier on November 28, 2024, while inspecting the project, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government aims to inaugurate the bridge during Durga Puja, with Prime Minister Modi expected to preside over the ceremony.

Once completed, the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge is set to significantly reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between the two parts of the city, marking a major milestone in Assam’s infrastructure development.

Notably, the construction work is being carried out by SP Singla Constructions Private Ltd., the same company responsible for the Sultanganj-Bhagalpur Bridge, which tragically collapsed in August 2024.