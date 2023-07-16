Guwahati-North Ghy ferry services suspended

Guwahati, July 16: The ferry services from Guwahati to North Guwahati have been temporarily suspended due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River starting Sunday.

The Inland Water Transport Department decided to suspend the services as precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the passengers and to avoid any potential mishaps.

Earlier, ferry services between Majuli Island and the mainland have been indefinitely suspended due to the alarming increase in water levels of the Brahmaputra River.

Rising water level in the Brahmaputra River have resulted in the complete submersion of ferry ramps, prompting the authorities to take this precautionary measure.