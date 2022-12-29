Guwahati named among top 5 slowest cities in terms of average vehicle speed

Guwahati, Dec 29: According to cab ride aggregator Uber's report titled 'A Year In Review: How India Ubered in 2022', Guwahati has been named amongst the top 5 slowest cities in terms of average speeds clocked on the roads alongside Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kochi emerged as the top 5 fastest cities in terms of average speeds clocked on the roads.



In addition, Uber also revealed that Uber Go saw the most number of trips followed by Uber Auto. Also, Uber received the highest number of riders from Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai,and Kolkata.



It is to be noted that cab ride aggregator Uber is currently functional in 123 Indian cities.