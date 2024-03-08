Guwahati man found dead in Shillong hotel room

Guwahati, Mar 8: In a tragic incident, a person from Guwahati’s Beltola was found dead at a hotel room in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sijo Joseph, aged 47 and he was found dead at the Hotel Assembly in the Police Bazaar area.



As per reports, Joseph didn’t come out of his hotel room for more than a day, following which the hotel authorities called the police, who broke open the door and found the lifeless body lying in the bed.



According to the police, there were no signs of foul play and the person lost his life due to an overdose of sedatives and antidepressants.



Following the incident, the body was sent for a postmortem and further investigation has been initiated.

