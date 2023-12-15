Guwahati Land Documents Scam: Crime branch arrests another advocate

Guwahati, Dec 15: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the Guwahati land documents scam, the Crime Branch has apprehended yet another advocate, identified as Baharul Islam Khan. This development comes in the wake of intensified efforts to curb fraudulent land transactions in the region.



According to sources, Baharul Islam Khan was involved in the alleged creation of counterfeit documents for a plot of land situated in Guwahati's Satgaon area. Khan not only fabricated the documents but also sold the land without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owner.



This recent arrest follows earlier actions taken by the Crime Branch, which had previously detained two other advocates in connection with the scam.



Further investigations are underway as law enforcement intensifies its crackdown on those involved in the illicit land document trade. Moreover, the crime branch has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious land dealings to contribute to the ongoing efforts to curb such fraudulent activities.

