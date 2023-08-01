Guwahati: Impersonator pretending as CM's OSD dupes people over issuing liquor license

Guwahati, Aug 1: A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday where a fraudster collected crores of money from individuals in the name of Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The fraudster identified as Munindra Konwar embezzled crores of rupees in the name of licensing liquor vends.

As per sources, Munindra who is a resident of Tezpur introduces himself as Sub Inspector and roams around in police uniform.

It may be mentioned that Munindra took around Rs. 85 lakhs from a Kahilipara resident of Guwahati, Rs. 50 lakhs from a Dispur resident of Guwahati and Rs. 60 lakhs from a Nagaon resident.

Currently, Munindra is absconding and a case has been registered at the office of CID, Dispur police as well as DCP EAST.