Guwahati High Court Chief Justice advocates for senior citizens rights

Mangaldai, Dec 16: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi on Sunday said that there is a need to promote senior citizens' schemes under the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA).

Addressing an awareness programme on the rights of senior citizens organised by the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) at the district library auditorium, Chief Justice Bishnoi said that senior citizens consist a substantial portion of the country's population as their numbers are on the rise following the improvement of the average life expectancy due to modern health care facilities.

In view of this, he stressed the need for senior citizens to access the schemes to lead a protected and dignified life. The Chief Justice also launched an eye donation project called 'Naba Dristhi' jointly initiated by ASLSA and DLSA, Darrang, aimed at providing vision of hope from the elders to other people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Bishnoi termed eye donation as the greatest donation, and expressed gratitude to the inmates of the 'Niribili' old-age home for donating their eyes posthumously.

He also launched the official YouTube channel of the ASLSA, distributed Ayushman Bharat health cards and wheelchairs to a few inmates of the old age home.

Gauhati High Court Judges Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier district and sessions judge Justice Abhijeet Bhattacharya delivered the welcome address. District commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, superintendent of police Prakash Sonowal and several other guests were present on the occasion.