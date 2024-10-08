Guwahati gears up for Durga Puja with improved infrastructure & security

Guwahati, Oct. 8: Guwahati is brimming with excitement as it prepares to welcome the much-anticipated Durga Puja festivities starting tomorrow.

In anticipation of the annual celebrations, local authorities have rolled out a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken significant steps to maintain road conditions, focusing on keeping them dust-free and well-maintained.









AT Photo: Traffic Advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati





Key areas, including the elevated corridor from Guwahati Club to Noonmati, Cycle Factory Junction, and Downtown Hospital, are undergoing road widening to facilitate better traffic flow.

Adding to the city's festive spirit, the Smart City Corporation has installed 100 CCTV cameras along GS Road, equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and face recognition technology to bolster security during the celebrations.









To illuminate the city for the occasion, over 15,000 LED lights have been deployed across 60 wards, ensuring vibrant and festive streets. Emergency high-voltage lights are also on standby to address any contingencies that may arise.

The Jal Board is working diligently to ensure an uninterrupted water supply throughout the festivities.

Their efforts include addressing leaks and maintaining cleanliness around Puja pandals and ghats, creating a welcoming environment for all.

Earlier on Monday evening, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) issued specific traffic regulations to facilitate smooth movement during the Durga Puja celebrations.









The administration has outlined several route restrictions to ease congestion and help residents fully enjoy the festivities.

For those planning to indulge in pandal hopping this Durga Puja in Guwahati, the authorities advise familiarising themselves with the traffic regulations and enhanced safety measures in place to ensure a fulfilling experience.