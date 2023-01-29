Guwahati: Food festival held in Chandmari to promote millet

Guwahati, Jan 29: With an aim to promote the consumption of millet as part of the populace's everyday diet the National Street Food Festival and Eat Right Mela was inaugurated on Saturday at Assam Engineering Institute Field, Chandmari, Guwahati.



The event will be held for 4 days which has been organized by The All India Street Vendors Association and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Over 30 shops have been set up to display various millets related cuisines.

Notably, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information & Technology Departments for the government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta flagged off the event.

While addressing the gathering, Mahanta invited the public to attend the event and try out the diverse cuisines on display.

He further, mentioned how the Millet Mission has enabled the agricultural industry to produce a sizable volume of this crop.

The mission will not only benefit the consumers to meet the nutritional requirement but it will also boost the nation's farmers' income.





