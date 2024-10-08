Guwahati flyover contractors to face penalties for poor service lanes, warns Chief Secretary

Guwahati, Oct. 8: The contractors of the ongoing flyovers in Guwahati will face penalties if they fail to maintain the service lanes, warned Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota during a review meeting on Sunday.

Chairing a review meeting with the Guwahati Commissioner, PWD (Roads), Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Jal Board, among others, on Sunday, Dr Kota directed the PWD (Public Works Department) to strictly monitor the service lanes for the next four days. He emphasised that any lapse in maintaining these lanes at the flyover construction sites would result in penalties in accordance with the existing provisions.

PWD (Roads) has also been instructed to ensure that ongoing construction works at the elevated corridor from Guwahati Club to Bamunimaidam, Cycle Factory junction, and Downtown Hospital area remain dust-free.

Dr Kota further directed that service lanes be free of potholes, allowing for smooth traffic flow, and that they be properly illuminated.

"All necessary works must be completed by October 9 with a permanent team of engineers assigned to supervise these works. All potholes, including those in the Ulubari flyover area, are to be repaired immediately, and if required, paver blocks should be provided," he said.

"Dark spots along key roads are to be identified and properly lit by Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL) and Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL)," he added.

Dr Kota also informed that the installation of as many as 100 CCTVs along the GS Road, equipped with AI and facial recognition tools, is under way.

He also asked the Guwahati Jal Board, Water Board, and the GMC to ensure uninterrupted services, address leakages, deploy additional manpower for road repairs, and ensure cleanliness at Puja pandals and ghats.