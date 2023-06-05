Guwahati: Fake job racket busted at Jyoti Chitraban, one held

Guwahati, June 5: The Assam Police on Monday busted a fake job racket at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati and arrested one accused in connection with the racket.

Reportedly, the accused duped several job aspirants on the pretext of providing them a job at the film studio in the city.

Police arrested the accused after a complaint was lodged by the chairperson of the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Vidyasagar, in Bhagaduttapur police outpost.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway to discover the linkage to the fake job racket.