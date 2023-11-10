Guwahati Double Murder: Prime accused Bandana Kalita granted bail

Guwahati, Nov 10: The prime accused in the gruesome double murder case of her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality, Bandana Kalita, has been granted bail.

In a recent judgement, the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court granted bail to Bandana Kalita on specific terms and conditions after hearing case number 91/23.

Furthermore, Bandana’s accomplice, Dhanti Deka, has also been granted bail by the court.

As per sources, the court has ordered Bandana to appear at Noonmati Police Station two days a week and along with that, she has also been restricted from leaving her district without prior order from the court.

It may be mentioned that Bandana Kalita murdered her husband, Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, with the help of her two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka, in Guwahati in July 2022.

Earlier in the month of October Bandana’s second accomplice Arup Deka was granted bail.