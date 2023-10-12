Guwahati Double Murder: Arup Deka granted bail

Guwahati, Oct 12: In a recent development, one of the associates of the main suspect, Bondona Kalita, involved in the shocking double murder case in Guwahati earlier this year, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

Arup Deka, who had been placed in judicial custody since March 4, has been released from custody after securing bail.

The alleged murder case involved Bondona Kalita, who was accused of brutally murdering her husband and mother-in-law, subsequently dismembering their bodies, and storing the body parts inside a refrigerator. The chilling events unfolded in Noonmati area of Guwahati in Assam.

Initial investigations pointed to the murder as the outcome of an alleged extramarital affair that Bondona Kalita had with another individual. While the case sent shockwaves through the community, legal proceedings have been underway.

At present, Bondona Kalita and her other accomplice, Dhanti Deka, remain in judicial custody as the investigation and legal processes continue. The decision to grant bail to Arup Deka raises questions about the ongoing judicial proceedings and the complexities of this heinous crime.