Guwahati, Jan 31: In a major bust, the Guwahati Customs Department arrested three accused and seized around 103 gold biscuits at the Indo-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam.

According to reports, the seized gold biscuits, weighing 2.60 kg, are worth Rs 1.32 crore.

Along with the gold biscuits, the department also successfully recovered foreign currency worth several lakhs.

Further investigation is underway.