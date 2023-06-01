Guwahati: Court puts stay order on release of movie ‘Sri Raghupati’

Guwahati, June 1: In a surprising turn of events, a lower court in Assam has put a stay order on release of the upcoming movie ‘Sri Raghupati’.

Reportedly, the stay order was put by the court over the allegations of breach of contract with former producer Sailen Kumar Sarma.

Sarma’s son Dhritiman Sarma allegedly filed a case in the court alleging breach of contract.

The publicity team of the movie while speaking to The Assam Tribune said that no such order has been receive by them yet and the premier is going to be conducted as scheduled.

The movie, starred by Ravi Sharma, was set to get release on June 2, 2023, all over Assam.















