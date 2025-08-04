Guwahati couple held over unlawful adoption after FIR in Dhakuakhana

Lakhimpur, Aug 4: What began as an act of compassion turned into a police case in Assam’s Dhakuakhana after a Guwahati-based couple was arrested for unlawfully adopting a newborn, allegedly handed over by its mother without following due legal procedures.

The development follows an FIR lodged on August 2 by one Mintu Koch, who accused his estranged wife Pompi Dutta of “selling” their newborn to the childless couple on July 29.

Based on the complaint, Dhakuakhana Police registered a case (DKA PS Case No. 60/2025 U/S-143(4) BNS, read with Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015), and arrested the couple.

Pompi Dutta and her mother are currently being questioned by police.

According to Pompi’s statement, she was three months pregnant in February when her husband allegedly assaulted and abandoned her.

Since then, she has been living with her mother in Dhakuakhana, where she gave birth at a private nursing home in North Lakhimpur.

Pompi claimed she did not receive any financial payment for handing over the child, but admitted the Guwahati couple paid her medical bills.

“I only wanted a better future for my child,” she reportedly told police, citing her husband's abusive behaviour and lack of support during her pregnancy.

Preliminary investigation suggests the adoptive couple may have been unaware of the legal requirements for adoption under Indian law.

Authorities have pointed out that adoptions must go through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA)—the statutory body under the Ministry of Women & Child Development - which regulates all in-country and inter-country adoptions.

CARA’s procedures are aimed at preventing misuse of adoption channels, including child trafficking and illegal custody transfers.

Lack of awareness about CARA’s role, especially in rural areas, continues to be a challenge. Police investigations are ongoing.