Guwahati: Congress members flock Rajiv Bhawan with Rs 1 lakh cheque to contest 2024 LS polls

Guwahati, Dec 13: After the Congress party in Assam asked its aspiring members to submit a fee of Rs 1 lakh along with applications to contest for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, several members flocked to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday, presenting cheques in response to the party's circular, which outlined the acceptance period for applications and fees from December 11 to 19.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Assam unit of the Congress issued a circular stating that it will start accepting applications along with a fee of Rs 1 lakh from those who are willing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and seek the party’s ticket from any of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The aspirants have to submit the filled-up applications between December 11 and 19, along with the fee, it said.

The BJP swiftly responded to the move, with Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika denouncing the Congress as a "symbol of hypocrisy." In defense, the Assam Congress clarified that their finances rely on donations from well-wishers, distancing themselves from syndicates and illicit funds.

Notwithstanding the debate, numerous aspirants, including former MLA Raju Sahu for Dibrugarh, Dr. Salman Chaudhary for Karimganj, Congress Vice-President Dwijen Sharma for Guwahati, and Abu Taher Ali Bepari for Dhubri, submitted applications with Rs 1 lakh cheque at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

As per sources, more members are expected to submit their applications along with the fees.