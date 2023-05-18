Guwahati child abuse case: Minors record statement before court

Guwahati, May 18: In a recent development, a judicial magistrate court on Wednesday recorded the statement of the two child victims in the child abuse case under the section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Protection of Children from sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Reportedly, the victims have not been confronted by Doctor Sangeeta Dutta while recording their statement in the court.

The court has extended the police custody of Sangeeta Dutta in the alleged child abuse case for another three days.

Dutta was arrested on May 5 along with her husband Dr Waliul Islam for allegedly keeping twin siblings captive in their home and abusing them for several months.

One of the victims had several injury marks on her body. The medical examination revealed that her private parts were burned with cigarettes, the police said.

The minor girl was kept captive on the fourth floor of Roma Enclave, the residence of the doctor couple. The 3-year-old girl had injury and burn marks on her private parts and bruises on several parts of her body.

The couple has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.