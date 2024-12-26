Guwahati celebrates Christmas with pomp & gaiety

Guwahati, Dec 26: Like rest of the world, members of the Christian community celebrated Christmas with pomp and gaiety across Assam. Guwahati too adorned a festive look on the occasion with public, cutting across religious lines, thronging the churches located in the city. As part of the celebration, devout Christians were seen visiting their nearby cathedrals across the State to attend the morning mass and exchange Christmas greetings with their near and dear ones.

Christmas carols from all corners added to the festivity with individual artistes and gospel bands enthralling crowds with popular numbers like Jingle bells, Santa Claus is coming to town and Silent night holy night. Along with other parts of the State, different churches of the city commenced to- day's celebration with prayers followed by refreshments and community feast.

St Joseph's Cathedral, Panbazar, Christ Church, Panbazar and Guwahati Baptist Church witnessed sizeable number of devotees and visitors on the occasion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others greeted the people of Assam on the occasion.

Christmas also marks the beginning of New Year festivities in the city, with significant footfall of public, particularly youngsters, in the malls, restaurants and other public places.

Angels' English Higher Secondary School, Kumarpara celebrated Christmas on December 24, spreading the message of love and joy among the children. The programme began with the speech of Rector Dipti Medhi.





By-

Staff Reporter