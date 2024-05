Guwahati, May 29: The annual Maha Ambubachi Mela, a significant religious event, is set to begin at the revered Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on June 22.

The Prabriti (beginning) of the Ambubachi Mahayog will occur on June 26 at 8:43:29 AM.

This festival attracts thousands of devotees from across the country.