Guwahati all set to host India vs Afghanistan WC qualifier on Mar 26

Guwahati, Mar 17: The Assam Football Association (AFA) has urged the people to join in numbers to show their support for the Blue Tigers as India is set to play against Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.

AFA secretary Sangrang Brahma said they are excited for the match and hope that the stadium will be packed with the colour blue.



“We are all excited for the match. This is an important qualifying match for India. I’m sure the match will be highly competitive one,” said Brahma, addressing a press conference here on Sunday.



“So, I would like to urge the people of Guwahati, Assam and the Northeast to join us in supporting the Blue Tigers. Let’s show the world our love for the beautiful game.”



The tickets for the match will be available online through BookMyShow. The price of the ticket ranges from Rs 250 to Rs 4000. Around 22,000 tickets will be available for sale. Rs. 4000 has been fixed for the corporate boxes. The tickets were made available from 3 p.m. on Sunday. The match will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on JioCinema.



Team India will arrive on March 23 morning and the Afghanistan team will arrive in the evening on the same day. Brahma said the teams will train at the SAI ground at Paltan Bazar and on the practice ground in the Sarusojai Sports Complex.



Brahma also hailed the support the association received from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“I must say it’s the support of our chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, for which we are going to organise this match. To conduct a match of such volume is not easy, but the chief minister’s cooperation has helped us to make it happen,” said Brahma.

