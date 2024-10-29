Guwahati AIIMS receives boost as PM Modi launches advance facilities nationwide

Guwahati, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated new facilities at various All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) locations, including AIIMS Guwahati, on Tuesday.

The newly introduced facilities at AIIMS Guwahati are expected to revolutionise medical care in the region, particularly in cancer treatment.

Key additions include drone services for the rapid delivery of essential medical supplies, a modern auditorium, and a state-of-the-art radiotherapy block equipped with advanced technologies such as a high-energy linear accelerator, an HDR brachytherapy unit, and a 4D-CT simulator.

In addition to cancer care advancements, the institute has also added a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit featuring a 3T scanner, a Biplane Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Cath Lab for advanced cardiac and neurovascular interventions, and a DEXA Scan for bone health assessment.

Moreover, a well-equipped night shelter has been established to accommodate the families of patients.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled these multiple healthcare projects worth approximately Rs. 12,850 crores at an event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi on Ayurveda Day.

In Guwahati, the virtual inauguration was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. Ashok Puranik, along with faculty, officers, and staff of AIIMS Guwahati.

"Notably, within just one and a half years of becoming operational, AIIMS Guwahati is already outpacing other hospitals that were inaugurated around the same time," he said.

Equipped with these advanced facilities, AIIMS Guwahati aims to cater to a greater number of patients seeking cutting-edge medical care, he added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated facilities at AIIMS locations in Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).