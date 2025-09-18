Kamrup (M) issues SOP for Durga Puja; CCTV, fire safety made mandatory at pandals

Guwahati, Sept 18: The Kamrup (M) district administration has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at all puja venues within its purview, this Saradiya Durga Puja.

Issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) ahead of the festivities, the administration has also made it compulsory for committees to deploy both male and female volunteers across pandals.

The SOP was announced on Thursday after a meeting between representatives of puja committees under Kamrup (M) and officials from the administration and police.

The meeting, chaired by Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta, was attended by officials from city police, traffic, fire and emergency services, Inland Water Transport Department, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Health Department, and the Pollution Control Board.

As per the directives, puja committees must ensure the following:

Installation of CCTV cameras at puja venues.

Deployment of both male and female volunteers across pandals.

Implementation of separate entry and exit routes for male and female devotees.

Availability of a functional public announcement system.

Strict adherence to administrative guidelines during celebrations.

Proper post-event clean-up and waste disposal.

Mandatory fire safety arrangements, including extinguishers and buckets filled with dry sand at every puja mandap.

Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain stressed the need for all puja committees to implement separate entry and exit routes for male and female devotees. He also underlined the importance of post-event clean-up and proper waste disposal.

Further directives included the provision of a functional public announcement system, with committees urged to strictly adhere to administrative guidelines while organising the celebrations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Sharma recommended that every puja mandap be equipped with fire safety measures, including extinguishers and buckets filled with dry sand.

In case of emergencies related to disaster management, the public has been asked to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre at 0361-1077 or 93654-29314.