Guwahati: AASU observes black day to mark fourth anniversary of CAA

Guwahati, Dec 11: Along with the rest of the Northeast region, the All Assam Students Union AASU observed ‘black day’ on Monday to mark the fourth anniversary of the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 by Parliament.

The protest was held at Swahid Bhawan in Guwahati by the AASU, which reiterated its stance against the law.

While some ruling leaders, including the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, exuded confidence that the Act would soon be implemented, several organisations and opposition parties expressed their resentment over the same.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) is observing Black Day in all seven states of the North East on December 11 as a mark of protest against the CAA, which they deem a political injustice against the indigenous people of the region.