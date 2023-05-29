Guwahati: 7 AEC students killed in road mishap

Guwahati, May 29: At least seven students from the Assam Engineering College (AEC) have been killed in a road mishap in Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Arindam Bhowal (Guwahati), Niyor Deka (Golaghat), Kaushik Mohan (Charaideo), Upangshu Sarmah (Nagaon), Rajkiran Bhuyan (Majuli), Emon Gayan (Dibrugarh) and Kaushik Baruah (Mangaldoi).

Reportedly, the incident occurred when 10 students were travelling in a four-wheeler vehicle and the driver of the said vehicle lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero pickup van on the opposite lane.

Seven students died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

The injured victims were identified as Arpan Bhuyan (Jorhat), Arnab Chakraborty (Bongaigaon), and Mrinmoy Borah (Jorhat).

Meanwhile, three persons who were travelling inside the pick-up van were also critically injured and have been admitted to the GMCH. They were identified as Muzammil Haque and Yusuf Ali who hailed from Nalbari and Rajib Ali from Barpeta.