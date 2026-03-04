Guv Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates Holi with 38 Assam Rifles troops in Cachar

Silchar, March 4: In a gesture underscoring solidarity with the armed forces, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya celebrated Holi with troops and families of the 38 Assam Rifles at Srikona in Cachar distrcit on Wednesday, describing the occasion as a symbol of pride, gratitude and national unity.

Addressing officers and jawans during the celebrations, the Governor said that observing festivals alongside security personnel strengthens emotional bonds and boosts national morale.

“It is a matter of immense joy to celebrate Holi among our brave soldiers and their families. While citizens across the country celebrate festivals in peace and harmony, our jawans remain vigilant at the borders to ensure our safety,” he remarked.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances, including a melodious presentation by the Assam Rifles pipe band that set a festive tone for the gathering.

A major highlight was the traditional Khukri dance performed by the troops, reflecting the warrior spirit, courage and rich heritage of the force.

Lauding the performance, the Governor said it symbolised the valour and indomitable spirit of the Assam Rifles. He was also seen applying colours on the foreheads of officers, including the IG Assam Rifles (East), and jawans, while exchanging Holi greetings.

Emphasising environmental responsibility, a tree plantation drive was organised as part of the programme. The Governor appreciated the eco-friendly initiative, noting that festivals should also serve as occasions to reaffirm commitment to sustainability and conservation.

Extending his greetings, Acharya conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam, as well as to the officers, jawans and their families.

“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my warm greetings to all citizens of the state and especially to our brave soldiers who safeguard our nation with unwavering dedication. The nation is proud of you,” he said.

The celebration at Srikona concluded on a note of camaraderie and patriotic fervour, leaving lasting memories for the troops and their families.















