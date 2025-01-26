Guv highlights state's growth & SDG achievements in 76th Republic Day speech
The Governor said that Assam’s GSDP has grown at an average rate of 13% & stands at Rs 5.70 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24
Guwahati, Jan. 26: On the occasion of the nation’s 76th Republic Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the citizens of the state, outlining the significant strides made by Assam across various sectors.
Hoisting the Tricolour at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Governor Acharya, in his speech, commended the state’s impressive economic growth, revealing that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at an average rate of 13% and stands at Rs 5.70 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24.
“This growth reflects a notable 19% increase over the national average of 9.6%,” he said. The Governor also highlighted that the per capita income for the same year is estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year.
Republic Day celebrations in Khanapara Veterinary College field on Sunday (AT Photo)
Governor Acharya further highlighted Assam's pioneering role in integrating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into state policy.
Assam was one of the first states to launch the Assam Agenda 2030, aligning its development agenda with the SDGs. “This proactive approach has seen the state move from an "aspirational" to a "front-runner" position in the SDG India index,” he added.
Notably, Assam achieved the highest score of 100 in the country for Goal 7 (Affordable and Transparent Energy), a landmark that sets the stage for inclusive and sustainable development for all segments of society.
In his address, Governor Acharya also pointed out that Assam has made significant progress in ensuring peace, bolstering infrastructure development, enhancing social welfare, fostering economic development, and promoting environmental conservation.
Here are some highlights from the Governor’s speech on Sunday:
- With regard to law and order, the government has launched a crackdown on insurgent groups. Crimes against women and children have registered a decline with cases dropping from 12,000 in 2023 to 5,000 in 2024. Similar crackdowns on child marriage and drug trafficking have brought significant progress in the state.
- With regard to land-related services, the Governor lauded Mission Basundhara 3.0 and has highlighted that the state is implementing a World Bank-funded Assam Integrated River Basin Management to enhance disaster preparedness. The Governor also mentioned that the state is focusing on climate resilience, utilizing geo-tube technology to seal eight embankment breaches in 2024.
- Medical colleges in Guwahati, Charaideo, Biswanath, and Bongaigaon will commence operations soon; and seven new district hospitals are under construction, including a multi-specialty hospital at IIT-Guwahati. Further, cancer care facilities have been significantly strengthened, with 17 cancer centers operational or under construction.
- The government has completed 19.5 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin), with an aim to reach 20.5 lakh. Women empowerment initiatives such as the Lakpati Didi scheme have benefited 8.82 lakh women, and ₹1,500 crore has been invested in the Guwahati Water Supply Project to provide 24x7 potable water, the Governor highlighted.
- The state has maintained a 24-hour electricity supply and expanded renewable energy adoption through PM Surya Ghar Yojana. The Jagiroad semiconductor plant will boost industrial growth and is expected to create about 15,000 jobs. Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to attract investors and major expansion of highways, bridges, and rural roads is underway, with projects worth ₹8,000 crore sanctioned for 2024-25.
- The government is promoting development of sports at the grass-roots through training camps for 155 top athletes. Over 2,300 hectares of land have been reforested, strengthening Assam’s commitment to climate action. Kaziranga National Park welcomed 3.3 lakh tourists in 2024, boosting Assam’s eco-tourism potential and the UNESCO has granted World Heritage site recognition of the Charaideo maidams