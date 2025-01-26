Guv highlights state's growth & SDG achievements in 76th Republic Day speech

Guwahati, Jan. 26: On the occasion of the nation’s 76th Republic Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the citizens of the state, outlining the significant strides made by Assam across various sectors.

Hoisting the Tricolour at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara, Governor Acharya, in his speech, commended the state’s impressive economic growth, revealing that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at an average rate of 13% and stands at Rs 5.70 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24.

“This growth reflects a notable 19% increase over the national average of 9.6%,” he said. The Governor also highlighted that the per capita income for the same year is estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year.













Republic Day celebrations in Khanapara Veterinary College field on Sunday (AT Photo)

Governor Acharya further highlighted Assam's pioneering role in integrating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into state policy.

Assam was one of the first states to launch the Assam Agenda 2030, aligning its development agenda with the SDGs. “This proactive approach has seen the state move from an "aspirational" to a "front-runner" position in the SDG India index,” he added.

Notably, Assam achieved the highest score of 100 in the country for Goal 7 (Affordable and Transparent Energy), a landmark that sets the stage for inclusive and sustainable development for all segments of society.

In his address, Governor Acharya also pointed out that Assam has made significant progress in ensuring peace, bolstering infrastructure development, enhancing social welfare, fostering economic development, and promoting environmental conservation.

Here are some highlights from the Governor’s speech on Sunday: