Guv Acharya attends Veterans’ Swabhimaan Rally in Guwahati, hails soldiers’ spirit

Guwahati, Oct 13: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the ‘Veterans’ Swabhimaan Rally 2025’ at the Narangi Military Station here on Sunday.

Organised under the aegis of Headquarters 51 Sub Area, the rally was a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of India’s armed forces veterans, while also reaffirming the nation’s solidarity with the families of fallen heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the event as a moment of pride and reflection. He praised the spirit of the soldiers who have served the nation selflessly across generations. The Governor observed that a soldier never truly retires, but instead begins a new journey from defending the nation to contributing towards nation-building. He further emphasised that honouring those who defend the country is not merely a responsibility but a part of India’s cultural ethos.

During his address, the Governor outlined various landmark welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for veterans and their families. He cited schemes such as the One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme, and a host of programmes aimed at promoting skill development, and supporting self-employment among ex-servicemen.

He also acknowledged Assam’s leadership in ex-servicemen welfare, noting the State’s provision of a 2 per cent job reservation for ex-servicemen in Grade I and II government posts, the increase in medical college seats for veterans’ children from three to nine, and the effective implementation of welfare policies through the State Managing Committee of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare.

Governor Acharya further highlighted Assam Raj Bhavan’s own initiative, namely ‘Rajyapal Assam Rashtriya Kritagyata Aur Jagrookta Yojana’, which seeks to bring the inspiring stories of veterans into schools and colleges across the State, instilling a sense of national pride and gratitude among the younger generation.

The Governor also congratulated the Rajyik Sainik Board, Assam, for receiving a national award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in recognition of its outstanding contributions to veteran welfare.

As part of the rally, special financial aid was extended to Veer Naris and needy veterans as a mark of respect and support. Welfare assistance, including motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and mechanical medical beds, were handed over to physically challenged veterans.

The venue also featured service stalls providing medical support, pension advisory, financial counselling, and opportunities for skill development to address the diverse needs of the veteran community.

