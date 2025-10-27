Guru-shishya bond rekindled in Patacharkuchi at emotional retirement ceremony

Patacharkuchi, Oct 27: In an era when the sacred bond between guru and shishya seems to be fading, a touching scene unfolded on Saturday at Sarih Chakla in Patacharkuchi, where the family of noted teacher and writer Dilip Kumar Roy created a shining example of gratitude and reverence. On the eve of his retirement, Roy’s family hosted a heartfelt guru seva and colleague appreciation ceremony that brought together more than one hundred well-wishers, colleagues, and revered teachers in a rare celebration of lifelong bonds.

The event, held at Roy’s residence with his family’s active support, beautifully blended emotion, tradition, and respect. Teachers, scholars, and cultural figures from across the region gathered to honour the retiring educator-writer, who has long been admired for his deep literary insights and dedicated service in the field of education.

Before offering tribute to his mentors, Roy began the ceremony by lighting lamps before the portraits of his late parents, Nabinchandra Roy and Rucilla Roy, acknowledging them as his ‘first teachers’. What followed was a deeply symbolic act – Roy washed the feet of each of his teachers as a mark of devotion, an ancient Indian tradition that mirrors humility and gratitude.

The honoured teachers included Ganesh Sarma, former principal of the Patacharkuchi Vidyapith, Harendra Nath, Binanda Nath Shil, Bhavit Chandra Haloi, Surendra Nath Laujari, and Durga Charan Sarma. Each was felicitated with a gamosa, seleng sador, paan-tamul, a token honorarium, and copies of a book written by Roy.

As part of the ceremony, Roy also extended his respects and tokens of appreciation to several dignitaries, including Ramkrishna Talukdar, former president of the Barpeta Zila Sahitya Sabha, Dr Pulin Sarma, Arun Kalita, president of the Kanimara High School management committee, Harsa Mohan Sarma, principal of the Kampith Senior Secondary School, Govinda Kalita, finance convenor of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, and several others who have influenced or supported his journey.

The event saw touching tributes from colleagues and social figures such as Dimbeshwar Sarma, Prof Jayanta Das of the Barama College, retired teacher Binapani Kalita, Apurba Sarma, and others who adorned Roy with gamosas and urged upon him to channel his creative spirit into new literary pursuits after retirement.

Social worker Nitul Kumar Sarma anchored the ceremony with poise and warmth. Senior citizens and educationists such as Nalini Kumar Sarma, Narayan Kumar Sarma, and Guneshwar Kalita lauded the initiative, calling it “a noble revival of the sacred guru-shishya tradition”.

In an emotional address, teacher Surendra Nath Laujari reminisced: “Dilip was extraordinarily gifted and brilliant even as a student. His intelligence and creativity have guided him through a meaningful life. His contribution to literature and education will continue to inspire many.”

The gathering also included respected community members like Diganta Kumar Goswami, Mahendra Das, Haren Das, Kailash Chandra Roy, Dr Kishore Kumar Roy, Hemanta Kalita, Bhavesh Goswami, and Gopal Das, among others, and all witnessed a rare convergence of gratitude, learning, and cultural grace.

Saturday’s ceremony was not just a farewell, but a reaffirmation of the timeless values that define India’s educational and spiritual heritage. It rekindled the essence of the guru-shishya parampara – reminding everyone that true knowledge flows through humility, respect, a